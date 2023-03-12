Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 2,570.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Enertopia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRT opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Enertopia has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

