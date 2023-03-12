Enjin Coin (ENJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.43 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $354.87 million and approximately $19.43 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

