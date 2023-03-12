EOS (EOS) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004773 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $192.34 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006195 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001365 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,147,108 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

