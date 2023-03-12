EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,076 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

