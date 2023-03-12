EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.