EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $47,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

