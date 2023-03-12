EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,881 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 823,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

