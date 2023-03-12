EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IMCB stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $68.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

