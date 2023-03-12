EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 696 John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMI opened at $45.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

