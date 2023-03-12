EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.29 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

