EQB Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

EQB Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:EQB traded down C$0.35 on Friday, hitting C$61.26. The company had a trading volume of 122,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,403. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$77.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$234.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQB will post 10.0834697 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EQB from C$72.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.25.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

