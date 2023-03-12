Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Up 445.5% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 445.5% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

EBKDY stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.16. 12,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

