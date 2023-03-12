Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has $294.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $289.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

