EthereumFair Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.32 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $30.86 million and $3.32 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.24880397 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,313,965.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

