Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.67.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total transaction of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,246.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,731,872. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.