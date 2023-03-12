Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,901,000 after buying an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

