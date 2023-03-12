Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.70 and traded as high as C$8.03. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.01, with a volume of 39,620 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). Exco Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of C$139.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.5283522 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

