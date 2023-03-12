Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 700,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPAC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

