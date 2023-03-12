Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.42. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,988,815 shares trading hands.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company, which engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. It operates through Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

