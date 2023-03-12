Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.42. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,988,815 shares trading hands.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company, which engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. It operates through Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.