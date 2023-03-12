Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 8,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.0 days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
GRFFF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
