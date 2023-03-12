Financial Survey: Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) vs. Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hexagon AB (publ) and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hexagon AB (publ) and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 10.12 Spectris N/A N/A N/A $1.17 35.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hexagon AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Spectris shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hexagon AB (publ) and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexagon AB (publ) 3 3 1 0 1.71 Spectris 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $113.33, suggesting a potential upside of 965.16%. Given Hexagon AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hexagon AB (publ) is more favorable than Spectris.

Dividends

Hexagon AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hexagon AB (publ) pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectris pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Spectris beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software. The GES segment has sensors for capturing data from land and air as well as sensors for positioning via satellites. The company was founded on August 29, 1975 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Spectris

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process. The HBK platform supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment, software and services for product design optimisation, and manufacturing control. The Omega platform offers products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity. The Industrial Solutions Division comprises niche businesses. The company was founded by Richard Fairey in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

