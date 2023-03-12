First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.54. 1,679,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,358. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
