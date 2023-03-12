First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $59.54. 1,679,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,358. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.