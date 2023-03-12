Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0318 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Flare has a market cap of $357.33 million and $11.96 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,227,454,144 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03198491 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,084,076.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

