Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Acquires £142,270 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of £142.27 ($171.08) per share, for a total transaction of £142,270 ($171,079.85).

FLTR opened at £140.90 ($169.43) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.26) and a 12 month high of £142.65 ($171.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,191.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of £116.92.

FLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($122.66) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a £140 ($168.35) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.12) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.14) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £133.15 ($160.11).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

