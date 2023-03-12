Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
Shares of Forwardly stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 159,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,249. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
Forwardly Company Profile
