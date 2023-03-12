Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

Shares of Forwardly stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 159,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,249. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

