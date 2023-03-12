Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,978 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 87,670 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 240.5% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 118,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 49,551 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 22,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

