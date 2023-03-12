FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 6,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

