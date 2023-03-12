FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 3,051 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period.

