FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Stock Price Down 1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $29.84. 5,260 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $549,000.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

