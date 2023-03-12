FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Stock Price Down 1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.10. 46,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

