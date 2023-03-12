FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 34.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $1,989,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 64.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 56.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $186.58 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $192.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,833. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

