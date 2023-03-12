FTX Token Market Cap Hits $352.41 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005060 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $352.41 million and $4.49 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00433850 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29323326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

