Function X Market Cap Reaches $70.46 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $70.46 million and $280,460.02 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
