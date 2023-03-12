FY2023 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Calavo Growers in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $432.68 million, a PE ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.