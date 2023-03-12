Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 47.6% in February

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 13th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Galecto Price Performance

GLTO stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 86,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,997. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Galecto worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

