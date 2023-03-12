Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.77) price target on the stock.

Galliford Try Stock Down 0.6 %

LON GFRD opened at GBX 179 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.34). The company has a market cap of £193.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.97.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.