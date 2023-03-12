Galxe (GAL) One Day Volume Tops $9.08 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Galxe has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $75.01 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00432715 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,005.20 or 0.29248683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

