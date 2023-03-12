GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

