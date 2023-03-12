GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 575,300 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the February 13th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GAN by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Price Performance

NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.46. 185,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.34. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAN Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on GAN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GAN to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

(Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.