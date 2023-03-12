General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $98.00 at Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.86.

GE opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

