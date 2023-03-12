Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,234,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 11,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,245. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

