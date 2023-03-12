GeniuX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $293,204.42 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and $293,204.42 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00432622 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,025.85 or 0.29242371 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
