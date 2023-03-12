Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,738 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 1.13% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,214,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000.

CGDV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 820,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

