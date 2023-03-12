Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

PBE traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.43. 7,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $68.50.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

