Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 7,794 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $220.31.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

