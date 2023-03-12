Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,200,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $111.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

