Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser raised shares of Gerresheimer to a buy rating and set a $98.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $83.80.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

