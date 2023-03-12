Glass House Brands (GLASF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

Glass House Brands stock opened at C$3.11 on Friday. Glass House Brands has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.60.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.