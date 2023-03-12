Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 31st

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SELF opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth $121,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

