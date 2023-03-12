Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 39,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 46,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

